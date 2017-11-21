“Some of the books are quote unquote more realistic than others. For example, ‘The Brooklyn Follies’ is very much grounded in the everyday. There’s nothing fantastical about it. But, then, of course, I’ve written other books that are more fabular, more metaphorical. I like working in different modes. I don’t want to feel stuck, to delude myself into thinking there’s only one way to approach the world”…
Paul Auster, the interview: “I also happen to have strong political opinions, when circumstances require it”
- 21 novembre 2017
- 12:46
